Plaistow teenager charged with violent disorder at unlicensed music event in Brixton

Wise Gambou is set to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

A teenager from Plaistow has been charged with violent disorder in connection with an unlicensed music event in Brixton.

Wise Gambou, of Chalk Road, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 29).

The 19-year-old is among four people to be charged with offences linked to the event, which took place on Wednesday, June 24.

Two others - a 16-year-old boy from Brixton and Donte Knight, 20, of Charles Barry Close, Clapham - are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today charged with violent disorder.

Natasha Agyekum, 24, of Peckford Place, Brixton, has been charged with assault on an emergency services worker and will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 20.

Three other men - aged 18, 22 and 28 - have been released on bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, while a fourth remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the same offence.