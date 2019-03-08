Second teenager charged in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A second teenager has been charged in connection with the death of Baptista Adjei, who was fatally stabbed in Stratford.

The 15-year-old boy is set to appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, October 16) charged with conspiracy to murder.

He was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, October 15) along with a 16-year-old boy, who has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Another boy, 15, has already been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to another 15-year-old victim and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey today.

St Bonaventure's pupil Baptista, also 15, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Broadway on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10.