Plaistow teenager in court charged with violent disorder at unlicensed music event

A 19-year-old from Plaistow has denied violent disorder at an unlicensed music event.

Police officers were called to Overton Road in Brixton on Wednesday evening after multiple reports of the large, unlicensed event.

Officers attempted to disperse the event but some members of the crowd became hostile, police said.

Wise Gambou, of Chalk Road, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 29) after he was charged with violent disorder.

He attended his hearing over video link and indicated a not guilty plea.

District Judge Julie Cooper ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at the magistrates’ court.

Mr Gambou will now appear at Inner London Crown Court on July 27.