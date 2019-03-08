Date set for sick five-year-old to fly to Italy for treatment

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb suffered a brain injury. Picture: Raqeeb family Family handout

A sick five-year-old girl is set to fly out to Italy after her parents won a High Court battle over her treatment.

Tafida Raqeeb's parents won a fight with hospital bosses earlier this month, when a judge ruled that the severely disabled youngster could be moved to the Gaslini children's hospital in Genoa.

Plans are now in place to move Tafida to the Italian hospital tomorrow (Tuesday, October 15), flying in an air ambulance.

Solicitor Shelina Begum, 39, and construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, 45, from Upton Park, believed their daughter's life-support treatment should continue.

They also said they should be allowed to move Tafida to a hospital of their choice.

But specialists at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel said further treatment would be futile because the youngster has permanent brain damage, was in a minimally conscious state and has no chance of recovery.

Ms Begum had told Mr Justice MacDonald that she had stopped working in order to care for Tafida and would move to Italy with her.