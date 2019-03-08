Tafida's parents win High Court battle as judge rules five-year old can go to Italy for treatment

Five-year-old Tafida Raqeeb is in a coma after suffering a brain injury.

A couple who want to move their severely disabled five-year-old daughter to an Italian hospital have won a High Court life-support treatment fight.

Tafida's family has won its battle in the High Court.

Specialists caring for Tafida Raqeeb at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel said further treatment would be futile because the youngster has permanent brain damage, is in a minimally conscious state and has no chance of recovery.

Tafida's parents, who live in Upton Park, want to move her to Gaslini children's hospital in Genoa, and have organised funding.

Her mother, solicitor Shelina Begum, and father, construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, said doctors there would keep providing life-support treatment until Tafida was diagnosed as brain dead.

They said Tafida, who has a British-Bangladeshi background, is from a Muslim family and Islamic law only allows God to end life.

Doctors treating Tafida, who is in a minimally conscious state, say the youngster has permanent brain damage and no chance of recovery.

Their lawyer expressed their profound thanks to the judge after he ruled today, (October 3) that Tafida can be moved in Italy.

Mr Justice MacDonald analysed evidence at a recent High Court trial in London.

Bosses at Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, had asked the judge to rule that stopping life-support treatment was in Tafida's best interests.

Lawyers representing Tafida had asked him to rule that she could be moved to Italy.

They had taken instructions from a relative and their application was backed by Tafida's parents.

Mr Justice MacDonald heard how Tafida woke her parents in the early hours in February complaining of a headache.

She collapsed shortly afterwards and doctors discovered that blood vessels in her brain were tangled and had ruptured.