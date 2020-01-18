Search

Appeal to trace man sought over alleged Stratford robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:04 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 10 March 2020

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: BTP

BTP

Do you recognise this man?

Police would like to speak to him in connection with an alleged robbery at Stratford station.

Two men are reported to have threatened another man on the afternoon of Saturday, January 18, ordering him to hand over his bank card and pin number.

One man has been arrested and charged but detectives have released a picture of a second man in a bid to identify him.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 405040 or texting 60106, quoting reference number 294 of 18/01/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

