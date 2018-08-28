Knives seized and four arrests in violent crime crackdown at Stratford Station

British Transport Police seized this knife during a crackdown on violent crime in Stratford Station last Thursday.

A man has been charged with carrying a 20cm-long knife after a railway station violent crime crackdown.

Officers also seized a balaclava, cannabis and a second blade.

Ruben Carvalho, 19, of Burns Avenue, Chadwell Heath was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after police carried out stops at Stratford Station on Thursday.

He was released on bail.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers made four arrests, 17 stops and four stop and searches in an effort to tackle knife crime on the rail network.

Asst Ch Cons Robin Smith said: “These patrols have been paramount in taking a number of knives off our rail network.

Stratford Station.

“These successful operations act as a deterrent to anyone intent on carrying weapons helping us keep passengers and staff safe.”

He added that crime involving a weapon was very rare on the underground with around one committed a week.

A 17-year-old man from Epping found with a balaclava, gloves and £200 cash was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and cannabis with intent to supply.

A 46-year-old man from Lewisham was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and fraud.

And a 41-year-old man from the Isle of Wight wanted for immigration offences was also arrested.

If you have witnessed a crime or believe something is suspicious contact the BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016.