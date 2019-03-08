Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Police have named a man who was stabbed to death near Stratford Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, was pronounced dead in Whalebone Lane, an alleyway just off West Ham Lane, shortly after 1am on Monday.

He was a Lithuanian national who lived in the East Ham area, and his family have been informed.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem found that the cause of Mr Juskauskas' death was hypovolemic shock, which was caused by multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation has been launched and no arrests have yet been made.

Det Chief Insp Larry Smith said: "While we continue to work to piece together the events that sadly led to a man losing his life, I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Whalebone Lane from around 00:30hrs to contact police.

"Were you there? Did you see anything suspicious? Your information could prove vital to our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 quoting 233/17JUN, or Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.