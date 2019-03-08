Man, 19, stabbed in Stratford

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A man was found stabbed in Abbey Lane last night.

The 19-year-old was discovered by police who were called to the the street in Stratford at 8.45pm.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The victim is not in a life-threatening or life-changing condition. There have been no arrests but enquiries continue."

Detectives are appealing for witnesses. A section 60 stop and search order has been authorised in the area.

Anyone who can help should call 101 with the reference 7786/May16.