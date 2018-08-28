Search

Detectives offer £10,000 reward for information one year after driver shot in the head in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 11:53 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 21 January 2019

Police and forensic teams at the scene of the shooting in Romford Road, Stratford last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Detectives have offered a £10,000 reward a year after a man was shot in the head while driving.

Detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Stratford have offered a £10,000 reward for information. Picture: MPSDetectives investigating the shooting of a man in Stratford have offered a £10,000 reward for information. Picture: MPS

The victim who was 21 at the time suffered life-changing injuries after the attack at the junction of Vicarage Lane and Romford Road on January 21 last year.

Police believe the suspects jumped out of a silver Lexus, shot the man then fled in the car which was caught on camera with the registration AY52 CKD.

Det Insp Simon Smith said: “I would appeal to anyone who remembers seeing this car in the Vicarage Lane and Romford Road areas or who knows where the vehicle is now to contact us.

“Your information – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – could help take a dangerous criminal off the street.”

Police want to trace a silver Lexus which they say was used by the suspects. Picture: MPSPolice want to trace a silver Lexus which they say was used by the suspects. Picture: MPS

Police are offering the reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible.

Two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation.

Call 020 7230 9737 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

