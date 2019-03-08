Witness appeal: Murder hunt after schoolboy is stabbed outside Stratford shopping centre

The area around the Stratford Centre has been cordoned off. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

Detectives have pledged to hunt down those responsible for a schoolboy's murder in broad daylight in the middle of Stratford Broadway crowded with shoppers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police cordon has been set up after two teenage boys were stabbed in Stratford. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Andrew Brookes A police cordon has been set up after two teenage boys were stabbed in Stratford. One was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Andrew Brookes

The 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the street getting off a bus near Tramway Avenue soon after 3pm yesterday.

He died at the scene despite passers-by desperately giving first aid and ambulance paramedics battling to save his life. Next of kin have been informed.

"This was a senseless attack," Det Chief Insp Chris Soole said.

"We share the concern and alarm this murder will no doubt cause and will do everything to catch those involved and bring them to justice."

A second 15-year-old found with stab injuries was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening.

No arrests have been made so far, Scotland Yard confirmed last night.

The Met's Specialist Crime command have taken over the case.

"This young man's family and friends are tragically having to come to terms with this terrible loss of life," Det Chief Insp Soole added.

"The schoolboy had his whole life ahead of him, everything to live for."

Detectives now know he was attacked on or shortly after getting off a bus which stopped close to Stratford shopping centre. A fight broke out in which he was stabbed.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who may have seen what happened, to contact them.

"This is a very busy area and lots of people would have been out on the school-run or making their way home," the detective chief said.

"We know the boy's friends came to his aid and members of the public gave first aid at the scene.

"We need anyone else who has information and has not yet spoken to police to come forward. Anyone with information should do the right thing and get in touch."

Police are studying all street CCTV footage and carrying out forensic analysis in the cordoned off area to build a clear picture of what unfolded.

Witnesses and anyone with information are being urged to call 101 quoting CAD 4644/01OCT19, or tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.