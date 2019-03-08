Arrests after Stratford man, 27, shot dead outside snooker club

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police investigating the death of a Stratford man shot outside a snooker club have arrested a man at Heathrow Airport.

The 33-year-old, who was taken into custody on Sunday on suspicion of murder, has since been released on bail.

He is the third person to be arrested in connection with the shooting, which took place outside the Phoenix Club in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, at around 3am on Sunday, July 7.

Officers have now confirmed the victim, a 27-year-old man, was from Stratford. He has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed.

Det Chief Insp Mark Wrigley, who is leading the investigation, said; "We understand the victim and two other men had gone to the snooker club.

"The victim was then involved in an altercation with another group and a number of shots were fired.

"Now a man has lost his life, two others are injured and we need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice."

The two injured men, aged 21 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the shooting. The 21-year-old has been released with no further action while the 26-year-old was released under investigation.

Both were treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is aslked to call the police incident room on 0208 345 3715 or via 101, quoting CAD 1438/07JUL.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.