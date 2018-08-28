Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during violent burglary will be sentenced today

PUBLISHED: 08:28 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 18 January 2019

The man will sentenced at Basildon Crown Court today. Pic: PA

The man will sentenced at Basildon Crown Court today. Pic: PA

PA/Press Association Images

A ruthless gang who held a knife to a four-year-old girl’s throat as they assaulted her and her seven-year-old brother during a violent burglary will be sentenced today.

The gang, from Hackney, Stratford and Grays wore masks and gloves and carried firearms and knives during the break-in at an address in Horndon-on-the-Hill, Essex, in September 2017.

On Monday Mark Bonsu, 25, of Doran Walk, Stratford, Ayomide Ijelu, 23, and Wesley Williams, 32, both of Lindisfarne Way, Homerton, and Jeremiah Johnson, 27, of Curzon Drive, Grays, were all convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent at Basildon Crown Court.

Salih Bulbuller, 22, of Homerton Road, admitted aggravated burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm.

Three of them - Ijelu, Johnson and Bulbuller - were part of a gang of five who had assaulted a man in his 70s during an aggravated burglary a week earlier on September 18.

Along with Emmanuel Ijelu, 27, Lindisfarne Way, Homerton, and Barry Douglas, 26, of Homerton Road, they tried to break into a bungalow in Tilbury, but were disturbed by a man who spotted them from the window of his caravan nearby.

All seven men will be sentenced today.

Calling them “dangerous and organised”, Essex Police’s Det Insp Steve Nelson said: “The six defendants tried to convince the jury they weren’t responsible for these attacks and have shown no remorse at any stage.”

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

The first box opened contained three cats. Picture: Celia Hammond Trust

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

#includeImage($article, 225)

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Charity rescues 11 cats dumped in boxes and left to die in Stratford alleyway

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Abassi hopes to make more progress towards Paralympic dream

Newham's Asif Gul Abassi (left) with a fellow athlete (pic: Asif Gul Abassi)

Team News: Ebbsfleet United vs Leyton Orient

Salford City's Carl Piergianni heads home the third goal of the game for his team and his second at Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sentenced: East Ham man who took part in homophobic ‘acid attack’ in Dalston

Turgut Adakan was given a suspended jail sentence. Pic: Met Police

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Gang who held knife to throat of girl, four, during violent burglary will be sentenced today

The man will sentenced at Basildon Crown Court today. Pic: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists