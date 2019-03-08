Plaistow Park murder: 61-year-old suffered 'traumatic brain injury' trying to break up fight, inquest hears

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

A 61-year-old man who died trying to break up a fight in Plaistow Park suffered "a traumatic brain injury" after hitting his head on the ground, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Kennedy, of Richmond Street, died days after being assaulted in Plaistow Park.

He had suffered a serious head injury after being attacked at around 11.35am on Thursday, May 30.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday, June 2

Today (Friday, June 14), the inquest into Mr Kennedy's death was formally opened and immediately adjourned at Walthamstow Coroner's Court.

A coroner's court officer told the court: "On May 30 Mr Kennedy was involved in an altercation in a park in the Newham area.

"Mr Kennedy had intervened in an argument between two men and hit his head on Tarmac.

You may also want to watch:

"He was taken to hospital, where a CT scan determined he had suffered a subdural haemorrhage and a traumatic brain injury.

"He was placed on life support but on June 2 life was pronounced extinct."

A post mortem examination held on June 5 confirmed Mr Kennedy's cause of death as a head injury.

Senior Coroner Nadia Persaud announced she was adjourning the inquest until October 30 to allow time for the Metropolitan Police to investigate the matter and for the Crown Prosecution Service to decide whether criminal proceedings will go ahead.

The police investigation into Mr Kennedy's death is being led by the capital's Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Det Chief Insp Paul Consadine had previously called on anyone who was in the park at the time of the attack to come forward.

He said: "Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us move forward with our investigation."

Two men were arrested in connection with the assault prior to Mr Kennedy's death, one of whom had appeared in court charged with GBH.