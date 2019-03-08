Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

Murder squad detectives are investigating after a 61-year-old man died days after being assaulted in Plaistow Park.

Steven Kennedy, who lived in Plaistow, suffered a serious head injury after being attacked at around 11.35am on Thursday, May 30.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday, June 2. His family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, with the police investigation into Mr Kennedy's death being led by the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Det Chief Insp Paul Consadine called on anyone who was in the park at the time of the attack to come forward.

He said: "Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us move forward with our investigation."

Two men were arrested in connection with the assault prior to Mr Kennedy's death, one of whom appeared in court on Saturday charged with GBH.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.