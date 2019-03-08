Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

PUBLISHED: 12:02 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 04 June 2019

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Murder squad detectives are investigating after a 61-year-old man died days after being assaulted in Plaistow Park.

Steven Kennedy, who lived in Plaistow, suffered a serious head injury after being attacked at around 11.35am on Thursday, May 30.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday, June 2. His family have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, with the police investigation into Mr Kennedy's death being led by the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Det Chief Insp Paul Consadine called on anyone who was in the park at the time of the attack to come forward.

He said: "Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help us move forward with our investigation."

Two men were arrested in connection with the assault prior to Mr Kennedy's death, one of whom appeared in court on Saturday charged with GBH.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham knife crime offenders will have their location tracked by GPS

A man wearing an electronic tag. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists