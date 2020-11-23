Police make 12th arrest in connection with death of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A 12th person has been arrested in connection with the death of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson.

A 20-year-old man from Twickenham was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Sunday, November 22) and remains in custody.

Stephen, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping New Road, Epping shortly before 8pm on June 23 and died later that night.

Eleven other people have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Eight are still released on bail and the other three will face no further action.