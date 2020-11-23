Police make 12th arrest in connection with death of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson
PUBLISHED: 13:46 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 23 November 2020
Archant
A 12th person has been arrested in connection with the death of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson.
A 20-year-old man from Twickenham was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Sunday, November 22) and remains in custody.
You may also want to watch:
Stephen, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping New Road, Epping shortly before 8pm on June 23 and died later that night.
Eleven other people have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation.
Eight are still released on bail and the other three will face no further action.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.