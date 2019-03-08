Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Updated

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:57 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 12 June 2019

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Luke Acton

A man has been arrested after a staff member was reportedly stabbed with scissors at Newham University Hospital.

A man has been arrested after a staff member was reportedly stabbed with scissors at Newham University Hospital.

The employee, an emergency department assistant, was allegedly attacked by a member of the public early this morning.

Shane Degaris, deputy group chief executive of Barts Health NHS Trust, said that the victim was treated in the hospital has since been discharged, and that police apprehended the perpetrator.

He added: "This was a shocking and senseless attack on a member of staff doing their duty.

"The trust condemns any form of violence and aggression against our dedicated and hard-working staff.

"In the light of this incident we are reviewing security at all our hospitals to ensure the safety of all our staff and patients at all times."

The Met Police, who were called at 5.39am, confirmed the victim, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds caused by a pair of scissors.

Her injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

A male suspect, 27, was arrested on suspicion of GBH at the scene.

He remains in an east London Police Station, where he is being questioned.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information concerning the incident should call police via 101, quoting CRIS 163/12 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in ceiling

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in ceiling

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Broken down freight train causes Overground cancellations

The Overground is partially suspended. Picture: TfL

Travis: We will miss him in so many ways

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ginola and Lineker lead the tributes for Spurs legend Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh (back row, third from the left) celebrates with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates after winning the 1991 FA Cup (pic: David Giles/PA).

Dayton will cherish last conversation with Justin and the memories

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and owner Kent Teague join the players and staff in celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists