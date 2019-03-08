Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton. Luke Acton

A man has been arrested after a staff member was reportedly stabbed with scissors at Newham University Hospital.

The employee, an emergency department assistant, was allegedly attacked by a member of the public early this morning.

Shane Degaris, deputy group chief executive of Barts Health NHS Trust, said that the victim was treated in the hospital has since been discharged, and that police apprehended the perpetrator.

He added: "This was a shocking and senseless attack on a member of staff doing their duty.

"The trust condemns any form of violence and aggression against our dedicated and hard-working staff.

"In the light of this incident we are reviewing security at all our hospitals to ensure the safety of all our staff and patients at all times."

The Met Police, who were called at 5.39am, confirmed the victim, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds caused by a pair of scissors.

Her injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

A male suspect, 27, was arrested on suspicion of GBH at the scene.

He remains in an east London Police Station, where he is being questioned.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information concerning the incident should call police via 101, quoting CRIS 163/12 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.