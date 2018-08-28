Search

Police release CCTV of man in connection to assault at West Ham station

PUBLISHED: 09:46 20 December 2018

Police are appealing for people to come forward after a staff member was assaulted at West Ham station in November. Picture: BTP

Police are appealing for people to come forward after a staff member was assaulted at West Ham station in November. Picture: BTP

Police are appealing for people to come forward after a member of staff was assaulted at West Ham station.

Police believe this man might have information which could help their investigation. Picture: BTPPolice believe this man might have information which could help their investigation. Picture: BTP

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to talk to in relation to an incident on November 8.

At around 9.20pm, a staff member was going down the escalators towards the Jubilee line platform.

She was going to assist a colleague with an injured customer.

As she waited at the bottom of the escalators to help passengers get past, a man shoved her in the back. The impact caused her to stumble forward, triggering a previous injury.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image might have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405 040, quoting reference 677 of 8/11/18.

