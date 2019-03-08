West Ham station staff assaulted in 'violent and determined attack'

Rail staff were punched multiple times in a "shockingly violent" attack after asking a woman who was smoking to leave West Ham station.

The assault happened at around 7.40pm on Wednesday, September 18, when two men and a woman barged their way through the ticket gates and into the station.

When the woman was asked to leave by TfL staff, the two men she was with lunged forward and attempted to attack them.

The employees quickly retreated into the staff office for their own safety but the group managed to open the door and punch them multiple times.

Other members of staff received scratches and punches whilst trying to separate the men from their colleagues.

The two men and the woman then left the station.

British Transport Police have now released pictures of people they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Pc Luke Dear said: "This was a shockingly violent and determined attack on staff who were simply trying to do their job, they should be able to do their job without the fear of an assault.

"Thankfully they weren't seriously injured but of course were left incredibly shaken by this terrifying ordeal.

"We believe the men and the woman in the CCTV images may have information which could help our investigation, and we'd like to speak with them as soon as possible."

Anyone who recognises them or who has information about what happened should text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 405040 quoting reference 561 of 18/09/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.