Boy stabbed in Beckton hospitalised

Police and ambulance crews found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds on Tollgate Road, Beckton. Picture: Google. Google

A boy has been stabbed in Beckton and taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 17-yr-old male stabbed in Tollgate Rd E16 at 5pm today is, thankfully, not in a life-threatening condition. Investigation underway. Suspect may have arrived at the scene on a moped. No arrest yet. Anyone with info pls call 101 ref 5022/12May. — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) May 12, 2019

Police and paramedics were called to the incident on Tollgate Road at 5pm on Sunday, May 12.

It's been reported that the 17-year-old's attacker arrived at the scene by moped.

So far police have made no arrests and their enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5022/12May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.