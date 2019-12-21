Breaking

Man stabbed to death in Newham

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been stabbed to death in Royal Docks in the early hours of today.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 2.05am on Saturday, December 21 to reports of people fighting and a man stabbed in Hanameel Street.

Officers attended the scene and the man, believed to be aged 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.44am.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

One man - no further details - was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information, images or video that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 880/21Dec.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in criminal activity and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/. It is 100 per cent anonymous.

They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

Young people can also contact the charity Fearless via their website: fearless.org. They are also independent from police. They offer advice on where to get support, and let you pass on information about crime 100 per cent anonymously. Again, they will never record or trace your call or IP address.