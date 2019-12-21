Search

Man stabbed to death in Newham

PUBLISHED: 09:13 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 21 December 2019

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

A man has been stabbed to death in Royal Docks in the early hours of today.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 2.05am on Saturday, December 21 to reports of people fighting and a man stabbed in Hanameel Street.

Officers attended the scene and the man, believed to be aged 29, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.44am.

His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits.

One man - no further details - was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

Anyone with information, images or video that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 880/21Dec.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon or involved in criminal activity and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/. It is 100 per cent anonymous.

They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.

Young people can also contact the charity Fearless via their website: fearless.org. They are also independent from police. They offer advice on where to get support, and let you pass on information about crime 100 per cent anonymously. Again, they will never record or trace your call or IP address.

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

