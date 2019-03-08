Special constable who carried imitation firearm in public committed gross misconduct

Former special constable Matthew Fincham was found to have committed gross misconduct.

A former special constable who carried an imitation weapon in public has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

A special case hearing found that Matthew Fincham, who was attached to the North East command unit - which covers Newham and Waltham Forest - had breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

He had resigned in advance of the hearing but had he still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Fincham had pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place at Snaresbrook Crown Court in June.

He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and required to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Special constables are volunteer police officers who serve for a minimum of 16 hours a month.

They wear the same uniform and have the same powers and responsibilities as regular police officers.