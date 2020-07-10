Woman, 23, arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died after being stabbed in Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A sixth person has been arrested as part of an investigation into fatal stabbing of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson.

Stephen, 30, died after he was stabbed in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wakes Arms roundabout on Epping New Road, Epping around 8pm on Tuesday, June 23.

A warrant was executed in west London on Thursday (July 9) and a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

She has been released on bail until August 3.

A 26-year-old man from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday (July 7) has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the circumstance around Stephen Morrisson’s death is asked to report it to Essex Police through the major incident public reporting site here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June, or anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.