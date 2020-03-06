Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in an area of scrubland in Atlantis Avenue, near Gallions Reach DLR station, on the morning of Tuesday, March 3. A post mortem established his cause of death as a head injury.

A murder investigation was launched and today (Friday, March 6) five teenage boys and one man were arrested on suspicion of Shanur's murder.

Four - three 17-year-olds and a boy aged 16 - were also arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident in Prince Regent Lane on the afternoon of Monday, March 2.

Officers have said this incident - which saw a boy in his late teens stabbed - is currently being linked to the murder investigation.

Due to Shanur being reported as a missing person in the early hours of Tuesday after he did not return home, the Met's Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office of Police Conduct have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith said: "I can provide every reassurance that my team is working as hard as possible to find answers for Shanur's family.

"Lines of inquiry continue to include whether previous disputes or the large group of males seen near Gallions Reach DLR station around 8pm on Monday evening could be key to understanding what led to Shanur's death.

"We reiterate our appeal for anyone with information not to keep this to themselves and we are very keen to speak to anybody who was using the station at that time."

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8345 3985, quoting CAD 1573/03MAR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.