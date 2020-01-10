Murder charge following Silvertown stabbing of Leshawn Williams

Man arrested and charged with murder of Leshawn Williams in Silvertown.

A man appears in court today charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams in Silvertown near the Royal Docks four days before Christmas.

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21.

Leshawn, who was 29, was found stabbed on the pavement when police were called to an incident in Hanameel Street, off Woolwich Road, at 2am on December 21.

Paramedics tried to save him, but Leshawn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have since arrested and charged a 28-year-old man, Scotland Yard confirmed last night.

Bromley Magistrates' Court.

Michael Hyde from Swindon in Wiltshire, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court in south London today, charged with the murder of Leshawn Williams.