Shanur Ahmed's college demands an end to youth violence following missing Manor Park teenager's death

PUBLISHED: 15:09 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 05 March 2020

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of Shanur Ahmed in Gallions Reach. Picture: MPS

The college where teenager Shanur Ahmed studied has demanded an end to youth violence.

Newham Sixth Form College (NewVIc) in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow, made the call after the 16-year old's body was found in scrubland near Gallions Reach DLR station on March 3. A murder investigation has been launched.

A spokeswoman for the college said: "While formal identification has not yet taken place, everyone is deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of Shanur.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go to his family at this very difficult time.

"NewVIc is a supportive and safe community and a place of ambition, respect and non-violence, and this news about Shanur has hit us all very hard.

"Youth violence is a serious and urgent issue which is devastating our communities and needs to stop now."

The spokeswoman added that staff are making sure that everyone affected by Shanur's death receives the support and counselling they need.

"We are in discussion with our students to find an appropriate way of remembering Shanur," she added.

Shanur was reported missing by his family in the early hours of Tuesday after he failed to return to his home in Manor Park.

The youngster was found unresponsive near the DLR station in Atlantis Avenue with police called by paramedics at 8.38am on March 3.

He had suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem will scheduled in due course.

Detectives are investigating whether Shanur's death is linked to reports of a 30-strong mob with baseball bats prowling around the station the night before the attack.

Officers searched the area at the time, but could not find any suspects.

Police are asking anyone who was in Gallions Reach on Monday evening to get in touch.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said: "We want to speak to anyone in the vicinity of Gallions Reach at around 8pm on Monday.

"If you were a passing motorist using a dashcam, you may have recorded something vital. Please make contact."

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3985 or contact police on twitter @MetCC

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

