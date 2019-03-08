Byford Close stabbing: second boy charged with murder of Michael Irving, 15, in Stratford

The scene of the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Woolwich boy Michael Irving in Byford Close, Stratford. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Woolwich boy Michael Irving, who was stabbed to death Stratford last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (September 10) and was charged with murder and appeared at Stratford Youth Court today.

Last Thursday, September 5, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the murder and appeared at Stratford Magistrates' Court the next day.

Both boys have been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey this Friday.

Officers continue to appeal for information in relation to Michael's death on Tuesday, September 3.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Byford Close at 6.45pm following a report of a fight in progress.

Michael was found suffering from stab injuries and died at the scene.

Next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at East Ham Mortuary last Thursday, September 5, and found the cause of death to have been consistent with knife wounds.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the incident room on 020 8345 3715, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6616/3 Sept.

If you have information but don't want to speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

They do not ask for your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.