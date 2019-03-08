Search

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

PUBLISHED: 19:30 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:31 14 July 2019

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed in a second knife attack in Canning Town in two days.

Police found the teenager suffering from knife wounds after they were called to Ripley Road on Saturday at around 8pm.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries that are not deemed to be life-threatening.

The stabbing comes the day after a man in his 20s was stabbed in Barking Road, near the junction of Ordnance Road, on Friday at around 7.40am.

No arrests have been made in connection with either attacks.

Anyone with information or witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

