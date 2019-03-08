Plaistow fatal stabbing of Santino Dymiter: Woman charged with 'assisting offender'

Santino Dymiter... stabbed to death in Plaistow on August 26. Picture: Met Police MPS

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of teenager Santino Angelo Dymiter in Plaistow have charged a 26-year-old woman with "assisting an offender".

Robyn Willson, from Clacton in Essex, who was charged last night, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on November 21.

Her case is being joined to three others who have all been charged with murder following 18-year-old Santino's killing at Chadd Green in Plaistow on August 26.

They are Shaian Forde, 25, from Beech Gardens in Dagenham, and two schoolboys aged 14 and 16.

All four defendants are due to appear at the Old Bailey on November 26.