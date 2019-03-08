Search

‘It’s very difficult to move on’: Father of stabbed teenager in Crimewatch appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 19 March 2019

Sami Sidhom Picture: Met Police

The father of Sami Sidhom, who was stabbed to death just yards from his home in Forest Gate, has made an emotional televised appeal to try and bring his son’s killers to justice.

Samer Sidhom with a picture of his son Sami. Picture: Ken MearsSamer Sidhom with a picture of his son Sami. Picture: Ken Mears

Almost a year after the 18-year-old law student’s death, his dad Samer spoke out on Crimewatch Roadshow today (Tuesday) to urge anyone with information to come forward.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss him,” he said.

“My life has ended. It’s very difficult to move on knowing that the people who did this to Sami are still free.

“We were more than just a father and son, we were very close and he was my best friend.”

West Ham season ticket holder Sami was on his way home after watching a match at the London Stadium on April 16 last year when he was killed.

He took a bus with a friend before getting off alone in Romford Road at the junction with Woodgrange Road, just half a mile away from his home.

But when he got to the end of the road where he lived, he decided to take the long way round. Police believe he may have seen a fight in Avenue Road between two rival gangs, one whose members were in a black Mini and the other in a silver car.

“He would have tried to avoid any situation that might have put him in danger,” Samer explained.

But when Sami reached the top of his road, a silver car - thought to be the one from Avenue Road - pulled up alongside him.

Witnesses saw three men jump out and chase Sami down Chestnut Avenue. He was just yards from home when they caught up with him and stabbed him.

“I was just waiting for him and suddenly I see through the window blue lights flashing,” said Samer.

“I could see paramedics trying to resuscitate someone. I felt something might have happened so I just walked out through the door. I looked at the person who they were trying to resuscitate and it was Sami.”

Sami, who had been stabbed in the back multiple times, died 45 minutes later with his father by his side.

Police believe he had unwittingly been caught up in the gang conflict and that his death was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3715 or tweet @MetCC or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To watch the Crimewatch Roadshow appeal, visit bbc.co.uk/iplayer

'It's very difficult to move on': Father of stabbed teenager in Crimewatch appeal

Sami Sidhom Picture: Met Police
