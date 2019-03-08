Clapton Community FC to stage bike ride in memory of stabbed teenager Sami Sidhom

A neighbour of stabbed teenager Sami Sidhom has paid tribute ahead of a family bike ride in his memory.

Clapton Community FC (CCFC) has teamed up with Newham Cyclists to organise the ride from the club’s so-called spiritual home outside the Old Spotted Dog ground in Upton Lane, Forest Gate, to its Stray Dog ground in Walthamstow.

CCFC member, Annu Mayor, who lived next door to Sami, said: “We thought it would be nice to hold a ride in his memory.

“Sami’s dad always talks fondly of cycling with him on Wanstead Flats and Richmond Park.”

Of the 18-year-old, Annu added: “I remember his constant laughter and his eyes lighting up when he smiled.

“He was a really sweet, young boy.”

The five mile ride is timed so cyclists arrive for kick off at the side’s final game of the season against London Samurai.

En route, they plan to stop outside Sami’s home for a minute’s applause.

A Queen Mary University law student, Sami was heading home from a West Ham game on April 16 last year when he was killed.

He had taken a bus with a friend before getting off alone in Romford Road at the junction with Woodgrange Road.

But when he got to the end of the road where he lived, he decided to take a detour.

Police believe he may have seen a fight in Avenue Road between two rival gangs. The members of one were in a black Mini and the other in a silver car.

When Sami reached the top of his road, a silver car – understood to be the one from Avenue Road – pulled up next to him.

Witnesses saw three men jump out of the car and chase Sami down Chestnut Avenue. He was stabbed yards from his front door.

To date no one has been charged in relation to what police believe was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information should call 020 8345 3715 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cyclists plan to meet at about 12.15pm on April 27 outside the Old Spotted Dog. An optional return ride leaves Walthamstow at about 5.30pm.

To register visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/clapton-cfc-ride-tickets-57092634607