'Every day they spend in freedom, Sami spends in a grave': Father renews appeal to find his son's killers

Sami Sidhom. Picture: SAMER SIDHOM Archant

A father whose only son was murdered on his way home from a football match has made a fresh appeal for help to track down his killers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samer Sidhom, the father of murder victim Sami Sidhom. Picture: Ken Mears Samer Sidhom, the father of murder victim Sami Sidhom. Picture: Ken Mears

Sami Sidhom was stabbed to death in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, just yards from his front door on Monday, April 16, last year.

His father, Samer, said: "Sami was a wonderful son. He was a kind young man who always tried to help his family, friends and colleagues. He was respected by everyone who knew him.

"He fought hard to win his place in society and some cowards in the dark stabbed him in the back.

"Every day they spend in freedom, Sami spends in a grave from which he'll never return."

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley. Picture: Ken Mears Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley. Picture: Ken Mears

Sami was attacked as he returned from a West Ham United game after getting off a bus in Romford Road.

So far eight people aged from 15 to 35 have been arrested in connection with the murder and released under investigation. A 17-year old was released with no further action taken.

You may also want to watch:

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

A £20,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to arrests and convictions. Picture Met Police A £20,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to arrests and convictions. Picture Met Police

Samer said: "My son's killers are still walking the streets. I need you to provide the evidence to convict them. You know who you are and you have a choice.

"A choice to be someone that hides in the dark, or a brave person who sets the record straight. If you know the killers you already know they killed a perfectly innocent person for no reason whatsoever.

"You need to stand up and provide the evidence or information that will put them behind bars. You owe it to yourself and to an innocent, brilliant young man.

"The brutality of his death is compounded by the indifference and the silence of those that can bring him justice.

Flowers left in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, following the fatal stabbing of the university student. Picture: Jon King Flowers left in Chestnut Avenue, Forest Gate, following the fatal stabbing of the university student. Picture: Jon King

"We relive his murder every day, knowing that a beloved son and aspiring lawyer has been failed by everyone."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should call 020 8345 3715 or Tweet @MetCC.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley said: "I know there were witnesses. No matter how unimportant your information may seem, it could help take a dangerous and violent criminal off your streets."