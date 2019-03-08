Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP Archant

A drink driver from Forest Gate who rammed a police car then attacked two officers, putting one in hospital, has been jailed for more than two and a half years.

Safeer Ahmend was jailed for four months. Picture: BTP Safeer Ahmend was jailed for four months. Picture: BTP

A British Transport Police (BTP) inspector and special constable were on patrol in Leyton when they spotted a man driving recklessly in the early hours of May 12 last year.

The officers chased the Mini down a dead end before it came to a stop in front of them.

But Saddam Fareed slammed the vehicle into reverse ploughing into the cop car behind him.

In a bid to restrain the driver, Insp Tanner leaned into the car’s open window, but Fareed dragged him inside and punched him repeatedly.

By this point the 28-year-old thug had crashed into eight more cars in the street trying to get away, hitting the special constable in the process and putting him in hospital for five days.

The car finally came to a stop but Fareed punched Insp Tanner multiple times when he was trying to handcuff him.

More BTP officers arrived and managed to arrest Fareed, who blew positive on a breathalyser.

Fareed, of Sprowston Road, Forest Gate, pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit, dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, actual bodily harm and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 14.

He was sentenced to 33 months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years following an investigation by the Met.

Insp Tanner said: “There is no excuse for drink driving, or for this level of mindless and dangerous violence. In his drunken state Fareed posed a very considerable risk to the public.

“He failed to pull over for police officers and made a determined and dangerous attempt to escape, with absolutely no regard for the destruction or injuries caused in the process.

“I am pleased to see the court impose a significant sentence due to the high value of damage and the serious injury to one of our special constables.”

Safeer Ahmed, of Shrewsbury Road, Forest Gate, lied to police saying he was the driver and Fareed was the passenger.

The 22-year-old was convicted of perverting the course of justice and sentenced to four months in prison.