Romford man charged over Beckton ‘child in stolen car’ report

A Romford man has been charged with wasting police time in connection with a report a car with a child inside was stolen in Beckton.

Jamal Thomas, of South Street, has also been charged with peverting the course of justice.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court via video link this afternoon (Friday, August 21).

It follows a police appeal to trace a car after it was reported to have been taken from Beckton Triangle Retail Park yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle was later found and the child concerned was located safe and well elsewhere.