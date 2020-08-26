Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A Plaistow man who knocked a traffic warden unconscious and stamped on another’s head after getting a parking ticket has been jailed.

Rodall Misuri, of Fothergill Close, admitted charges of GBH with intent, ABH, and criminal damage and was jailed for two years and four months at Basildon Crown Court on Monday, August 24.

On November 22, 2018, civil enforcement officers were issuing a ticket on a vehicle parked dangerously on double yellow lines outside Purfleet Primary School during the morning rush hour.

Misuri, whose partner owned the car, threated the officers before attacking them.

He punched one of them then knocked him to ground, causing him to hit his head. Misuri continued attacking him while he was on the ground, stamping on his head and punching him.

Members of the public stepped in to try and stop the 31-year-old, but he punched another of the officers, knocking him unconscious.

Misuri was then restrained again by members of the public, before eventually driving away.

The officer who was attacked on the ground sustained a fractured eye socket and the other needed stitches.

The attack was caught on the officers’ body worn cameras as well as dash cam footage and Misuri was arrested the next day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dan Stevens said: “Rodall Misuri carried out a brutal and sustained attack on two civil enforcement officers who were just going about their job.

“He had been given a ticket because the car he was in was parked dangerously outside a primary school and he completely overreacted to this.

“No-one should got to work and be assaulted. It is never acceptable and it should never be tolerated.

“Misuri’s assault left the two enforcement officers with some really nasty injuries, all because he was angry over a parking ticket.

“He now faces time behind bars and I hope he uses that time to consider the consequences of his actions.

“I want to thank the members of the public who stepped in to help the two officers.

“Without their intervention, the result of this assault could have been much worse.”