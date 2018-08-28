Removal van stolen in Maryland

Aaron Oguntosin's van was stolen from Maryland Square. Picture: Aaron Oguntosin Aaron Oguntosin

A young entrepreneur’s removal business is in jeopardy after his van was stolen from outside his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Oguntusin, 25, explained that he had parked the removal van in Maryland Square at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

He realised it had been taken the following morning - but believes it was taken on Sunday evening.

“I went to the gym at around 7pm,” he said.

“When I came back at around 10pm, I saw my uniform on the floor.

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time, I just picked it up and put it in my gym bag.

“It was only the next day when I realised my van had been taken.”

Aaron had only set up his company, A and E Removal Services, last year.

He estimated he had put down around £5,000 as a deposit on the £22,000 van, which contained items including a cage and blankets, as well as Aaron’s uniform, when it was stolen.

“It was going steady for about four months,” he said.

“As it was a new company I wanted something that looked professional.”

Unfortunately Aaron will not be able to claim the money back as he only had third party insurance, which does not cover theft.

“I’d bought everything before I was told that nobody would cover it [for theft] due to my age and where I lived,” he said.

“I knew the risks. I bought a wheel clamp but they managed to get that off.”

Now Aaron is appealing for anyone who has seen the van to come forward.

He said that the vehicle - which has the registration number AV65 LHX - is plain white but has a camera on the back.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had been made aware of the theft and were dealing with it.

She said: “The offence happened between 4pm on Sunday, February 3 to 12pm on Monday, February 4.

“A white Mercedes van, containing the victim’s work tools, was stolen while parked in the street.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 citing reference number 5303690/19.