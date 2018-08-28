Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Removal van stolen in Maryland

PUBLISHED: 09:58 06 February 2019

Aaron Oguntosin's van was stolen from Maryland Square. Picture: Aaron Oguntosin

Aaron Oguntosin's van was stolen from Maryland Square. Picture: Aaron Oguntosin

Aaron Oguntosin

A young entrepreneur’s removal business is in jeopardy after his van was stolen from outside his home.

Aaron Oguntusin, 25, explained that he had parked the removal van in Maryland Square at around 4.45pm on Sunday.

He realised it had been taken the following morning - but believes it was taken on Sunday evening.

“I went to the gym at around 7pm,” he said.

“When I came back at around 10pm, I saw my uniform on the floor.

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time, I just picked it up and put it in my gym bag.

“It was only the next day when I realised my van had been taken.”

Aaron had only set up his company, A and E Removal Services, last year.

He estimated he had put down around £5,000 as a deposit on the £22,000 van, which contained items including a cage and blankets, as well as Aaron’s uniform, when it was stolen.

“It was going steady for about four months,” he said.

“As it was a new company I wanted something that looked professional.”

Unfortunately Aaron will not be able to claim the money back as he only had third party insurance, which does not cover theft.

“I’d bought everything before I was told that nobody would cover it [for theft] due to my age and where I lived,” he said.

“I knew the risks. I bought a wheel clamp but they managed to get that off.”

Now Aaron is appealing for anyone who has seen the van to come forward.

He said that the vehicle - which has the registration number AV65 LHX - is plain white but has a camera on the back.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had been made aware of the theft and were dealing with it.

She said: “The offence happened between 4pm on Sunday, February 3 to 12pm on Monday, February 4.

“A white Mercedes van, containing the victim’s work tools, was stolen while parked in the street.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 citing reference number 5303690/19.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Guilty: Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill. Pic: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

West Ham to name stand after Billy Bonds

Billy Bonds at the London Stadium

Removal van stolen in Maryland

Aaron Oguntosin's van was stolen from Maryland Square. Picture: Aaron Oguntosin

West Ham’s Top Dec is a match for leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Adam Lallana (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Big teams, big decisions! West Ham boss can’t believe Klopp has got away with it again

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists