Gang carry out 'ram raid' in Custom House
PUBLISHED: 14:05 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 23 December 2019
Police are investigating an early morning 'ram raid' by a group believed to be armed with knives.
The incident took place in Victoria Dock Road, Custom House, at around 5.20am today (Monday, December 23).
A Met Police spokesman said that there were no reports of any injuries.
The road remains partially closed to traffic, with a crime scene in place.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
