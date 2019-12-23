Gang carry out 'ram raid' in Custom House

Police are investigating an early morning 'ram raid' by a group believed to be armed with knives.

The incident took place in Victoria Dock Road, Custom House, at around 5.20am today (Monday, December 23).

A Met Police spokesman said that there were no reports of any injuries.

The road remains partially closed to traffic, with a crime scene in place.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.