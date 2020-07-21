‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted Archant

Neighbours have been left fuming after an illegal party saw about 200 people descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Revellers left behind litter including hippy crack canisters and empties. Picture: Submitted Revellers left behind litter including hippy crack canisters and empties. Picture: Submitted

Revellers flouted social distancing rules, urinated in public and left behind litter including tampons and nitrous oxide canisters following the event around a barbecue area off Olympic Park Avenue, East Village, on Saturday, July 18.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “It was pretty much out of control. The amount of damage they could create is quite disturbing.”

Quad bikes were racing in Abercrombie Road while loud music blared out and cars used private parking spaces.

Drunk people were seen falling into roads and the paths of oncoming vehicles, the neighbour said.

It lasted from 6pm until about 11.30pm.

“People should not have been allowed to occupy that area,” the neighbour said, before questioning the speed with which police and security on the private estate responded to complaints.

You may also want to watch:

An East Village spokesperson said: “We are aware of an illegal mass gathering which unfortunately impacted some East Village residents.

“As this event took place outside of East Village’s realm, the security team has been assisting the Stratford police team as appropriate.”

Mark Camley, executive director for park and venues at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said: “There was a group gathering on the park on Saturday night which was not authorised and included loud music and extensive litter.”

He explained park security attended and the police were called because of the large numbers of people involved. Park authoroties also contacted Newham Council’s noise and illegal trading teams.

“We will continue to work with partners so we can minimise this sort of disruption and urge organisers and those attending to think twice about the selfish impact they are having with their anti-social and unacceptable behaviour,” he added.

The illegal party took place within a 24 hour period during which the Met received 7,501 emergency calls, 5,335 non-emergency calls and just over 1,000 incident reports online.

Deputy assistant commisioner Lucy D’Orsi said: “On top of this, despite asking people not to organise unlicensed music events because of the high risk of violence and the public health risk of Covid-19, they regrettably did take place.

“To respond as we need to means officers are taken away from their communities, often having days off cancelled or shifts changed.”