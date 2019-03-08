Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google. Google

A boy was stabbed in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow on Thursday, November 14.

Police were called just before 1.50pm yesterday to reports of an "altercation" at the scene.

They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab injury. His injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing.

A section 60 was ordered for the whole of Newham, increasing officers' stop and search powers.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. People can call the police on 101 quoting reference 3951/nov14.