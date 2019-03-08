Search

Boy, 17, stabbed in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 09:48 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 15 November 2019

Prince Regent Lane in Plaistow. Picture: Google.

A boy was stabbed in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow on Thursday, November 14.

Police were called just before 1.50pm yesterday to reports of an "altercation" at the scene.

They found a 17-year-old boy with a stab injury. His injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing.

A section 60 was ordered for the whole of Newham, increasing officers' stop and search powers.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. People can call the police on 101 quoting reference 3951/nov14.

Guilty: Manor Park security guard who forced teenage shoplifters to perform sex acts on him

Zia Uddin was found guilty after a trial at Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Coca-Cola truck to visit Beckton on nationwide tour

The Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Sainsbury's in Beckton as part of its nationwide Christmas tour. Picture: Coca-Cola

Accusations of £200,000 fraud and money laundering at Canning Town nightclub

Canning Town's Fold nightclub has been shut down as part of a National Crime Agency investigation. Picture: Ken Mears.

Raids across east London target international ring of suspected human traffickers

Police carried out dawn raids on addresses in Barking and Dagenham, Brentwood, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

