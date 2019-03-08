Search

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

PUBLISHED: 07:47 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 17 June 2019

A man was found dead with stab wounds this morning in Stratford. Picture: Met Police

A murder investigation has been launched after a man with stab wounds was found in the early hours this morning.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 12.40am today, Monday, June 17, to reports of an unresponsive man found collapsed with stab injuries in Whalebone Lane, near to West Ham Lane, E15.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.01am.

Officers believe they know the identity of the deceased and next of kin have been informed.

A post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene remains in place including road closures on West Ham Lane between Widdin Street and Paul Street.

Stratford Park also remains closed.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

A Section 60, which gives police the right to stop and search people in a defined area when a serious violent incident has taken place, has been put in place for the whole of Newham.

This will expire at 6pm on Monday, June 17.

At this early stage, anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD233/17June.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

