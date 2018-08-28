Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Police have released images of three women wanted in connection with a theft of £2,000 of goods.

More than £2,000 worth of women’s accessories were stolen from a store in Westfield in Stratford in August.

The suspects entered the shop just before 7pm on August 13, accompanied by two young children.

They filled their shopping baskets and left without paying.

Anyone who can name the women pictured is asked to contact the North East Area Command Unit on 101, quoting reference 5326132/18. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.