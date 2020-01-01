Search

Grineo Daka killing: Police release images of two more men they wish to trace

PUBLISHED: 08:07 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:12 19 May 2020

Metrolpolitan Police are looking for Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to the Hertfordshire area and Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

Barbershop worker Grineo Daka, from Stratford, was fatally shot at the Phoenix Snooker Club in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, shortly before 3am on July 7 last year.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting have issued two images of people who are wanted in connection with the murder.

Grineo, who worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road, Manor Park, went with two other men to the club. The 27-year old got involved in a disagreement with another group before shots were fired. Police, including firearms officers, rushed to the club and found Grineo suffering from a gunshot injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination, that took place at Walthamstow mortuary on July 9 2019, gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

Police are trying to trace Jeton Krasniqi, aged 26 who was living in north London and has links to the Hertfordshire area. Krasniqi was born in Kosovo and is described as six foot tall and of stocky build.

Police are also looking for Mirsad Brahimi, aged 33, who was living in north London, and known to frequent the central and west London areas. Brahimi was originally from Kosovo and is described as six foot three inches tall and of slim build.

You may also want to watch:

A reward of £20,000 for information that directly leads to the conviction of the above two men.

Two 29-year-olds have already been charged for the murder and in February police re-issued pictures of a previous three people they were also looking to speak to in connection with the murder.

Det Ch Insp Mark Wrigley, who leads the investigation, said: “While this investigation has made significant progress and one person is awaiting trial for the murder, I am still keen to speak to the two people shown in these images.

“We understand that Grineo had gone to the snooker club where he was then involved in an altercation with others and a number of shots were fired and as result he lost his life, others were also injured. We need the community to support us and help bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone seeing either of the two men should not approach them, but should instead immediately call 999.

Anyone with information as the whereabouts of the two individuals can contact detectives at the incident room on 020 8345 3715 or via 101. You can also contact police via Twitter at @MetCC, please quote CAD 1438/07Jul19.

If you do not wish to speak with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them anonymously online.

