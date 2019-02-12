Domestic abuse crackdown leads to 14 arrests in Newham, Islington and Hackney

Police raided addresses across Newham, Hackney and Islington. Picture: Met Police Archant

Fourteen men have been arrested in a crackdown on domestic abuse.

Officers carried out about 60 warrants at addresses across Islington, Newham and Hackney yesterday detaining people sought in connection with violent, threatening and controlling behaviour.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), harassment, coercive and controlling behaviour, and common assault.

They were taken into custody at east London police stations.

Det Insp Sean Lyons said: “Yesterday’s operation has been very successful with a large number of suspects in custody where they cannot pose a further threat to their victims.

“I hope it sends out a message to domestic abusers that they cannot act with impunity, and we will work to ensure they are held to account in a court of law where appropriate.”

The operation is part of the Met’s ongoing action against domestic abuse.

Ch Supt Sue Williams said: “This large-scale operation led by frontline officers is a fantastic example of our robust approach to domestic violence offending, and of the work we are doing all year round to improve our response to these types of crimes.

“Domestic abuse is often committed behind closed doors with victims feeling trapped and isolated with nowhere to turn.

“We dedicate significant resources to tackling this issue as has been demonstrated today, and I hope that victims take confidence from operations like this; we can and will act on information, and we have processes in place to protect you from further harm.”

She added that Operation Athena was the Met’s long-term approach to bringing more domestic abuse suspects to justice.

“We continue to strengthen our collaborative work with partner agencies to ensure that we identify perpetrators and achieve the best possible outcomes for victims,” Ch Supt Williams said.

If you are in an abusive relationship or the victim of domestic abuse, or you suspect someone may be a victim, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report it online at www.met.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A number of charities offer support to people suffering domestic abuse including the Women’s Aid Domestic Violence Helpline available on 0808 2000 247 and Men’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0327.