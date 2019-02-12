Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Domestic abuse crackdown leads to 14 arrests in Newham, Islington and Hackney

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 28 February 2019

Police raided addresses across Newham, Hackney and Islington. Picture: Met Police

Police raided addresses across Newham, Hackney and Islington. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Fourteen men have been arrested in a crackdown on domestic abuse.

Officers carried out about 60 warrants at addresses across Islington, Newham and Hackney yesterday detaining people sought in connection with violent, threatening and controlling behaviour.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), harassment, coercive and controlling behaviour, and common assault.

They were taken into custody at east London police stations.

Det Insp Sean Lyons said: “Yesterday’s operation has been very successful with a large number of suspects in custody where they cannot pose a further threat to their victims.

“I hope it sends out a message to domestic abusers that they cannot act with impunity, and we will work to ensure they are held to account in a court of law where appropriate.”

The operation is part of the Met’s ongoing action against domestic abuse.

Ch Supt Sue Williams said: “This large-scale operation led by frontline officers is a fantastic example of our robust approach to domestic violence offending, and of the work we are doing all year round to improve our response to these types of crimes.

“Domestic abuse is often committed behind closed doors with victims feeling trapped and isolated with nowhere to turn.

“We dedicate significant resources to tackling this issue as has been demonstrated today, and I hope that victims take confidence from operations like this; we can and will act on information, and we have processes in place to protect you from further harm.”

She added that Operation Athena was the Met’s long-term approach to bringing more domestic abuse suspects to justice.

“We continue to strengthen our collaborative work with partner agencies to ensure that we identify perpetrators and achieve the best possible outcomes for victims,” Ch Supt Williams said.

If you are in an abusive relationship or the victim of domestic abuse, or you suspect someone may be a victim, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report it online at www.met.police.uk. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A number of charities offer support to people suffering domestic abuse including the Women’s Aid Domestic Violence Helpline available on 0808 2000 247 and Men’s Advice Line on 0808 801 0327.

Most Read

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

School’s four-and-a-half day week will improve productivity, claims headteacher

Executive headteacher of Forest Gate Community School Simon Elliott. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

First count reveals 22 homeless people died in Newham

A total of 22 people died homeless in Newham between 2013 and 2017. Picture: STEVE POSTON

Most Read

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

School’s four-and-a-half day week will improve productivity, claims headteacher

Executive headteacher of Forest Gate Community School Simon Elliott. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS.

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

First count reveals 22 homeless people died in Newham

A total of 22 people died homeless in Newham between 2013 and 2017. Picture: STEVE POSTON

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham-born drummer Andy Anderson dies from cancer

Andy Anderson has died at the age of 68. Pic: Facebook

Stubborn West Ham finally beaten by City spot-kick

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (not pictured) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Domestic abuse crackdown leads to 14 arrests in Newham, Islington and Hackney

Police raided addresses across Newham, Hackney and Islington. Picture: Met Police

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists