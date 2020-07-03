Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A Plaistow man who was stabbed to death in Epping has been described as “larger than life itself” by his family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Morrisson, 30, was found injured on Epping Road around 8pm on Tuesday, June 23.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A forensic post-mortem examination found that he had suffered a stab wound.

In a tribute, his family said: “Our Stevo, he was larger than life itself.

You may also want to watch:

“He was taken too early and so tragically and our lives will never be the same again.

“He leaves such a big empty hole that can never be filled.”

A 30-year-old man from London was arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday, June 30, and has been released on bail until Friday, July 24.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 3pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 23 and saw or heard any suspicious or unusual behaviour.

Police have also asked anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the major crime team through the major incident public reporting site: mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.