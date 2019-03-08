Police investigation after racist comments made during West Ham match

Police investigating racist comments directed at football fans have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The offensive remarks were made in the away stand during West Ham's visit to the King Power Stadium in October, and the comments were targeted at Leicester City fans.

Leicester Police have carried out enquiries into the incident, which took place on the evening of Saturday, October 27.

They are now calling for the public's help in identifying the man pictured.

Anyone who recognises him or knows who he may be is asked to contact Det Con Jack Thomas on 101, quoting crime number 18*520698.

The incident took place on the same day that a helicopter containing five people, including Leicester City's owner, came down outside the stadium shortly after the match finished, killing all those on board.