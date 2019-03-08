Search

Police investigation after racist comments made during West Ham match

PUBLISHED: 14:41 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 22 May 2019

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Police would like to identify this man. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Leicestershire Police

Police investigating racist comments directed at football fans have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

The offensive remarks were made in the away stand during West Ham's visit to the King Power Stadium in October, and the comments were targeted at Leicester City fans.

Leicester Police have carried out enquiries into the incident, which took place on the evening of Saturday, October 27.

They are now calling for the public's help in identifying the man pictured.

Anyone who recognises him or knows who he may be is asked to contact Det Con Jack Thomas on 101, quoting crime number 18*520698.

The incident took place on the same day that a helicopter containing five people, including Leicester City's owner, came down outside the stadium shortly after the match finished, killing all those on board.

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Newham facing ‘epidemic’ with rising obesity, NHS shock figures reveal

Obesity 'epidemic' hits Newham with 3,500 new cases diagnosed in just 12 months. Picture: Clara Molden/PA

