Custom House deaths: Police name Henriett Szucs as second woman found in flat

PUBLISHED: 18:54 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 07 May 2019

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police have named the second woman found in a freezer in a Custom House flat as Henriett Szucs.

Police outside the block of flats in Vandome Close. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA WirePolice outside the block of flats in Vandome Close. Picture: Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire

The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, was a Hungarian national who had been in the UK for some time. Her family have been informed.

Police do not know how long her body has been in the Vandome Close flat but have said that she spoke to someone she knew in Hungary on the phone in the summer of 2016 and are trying to discover if anybody saw or heard from her since then.

Officers discovered the bodies of Henriett and Mary Jane Mustafa in a chest freezer after gaining access to a ground floor flat in Vandome Close on Friday, April 26.

Mary Jane, 38, also known as MJ, was named on Friday. She had been reported missing in May last year after leaving home with just £3 and her phone in her pocket.

An investigation had been ongoing to trace her and after she was identified, the Met Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in accordance with agreed protocols.

Post mortem examinations have now concluded for both women. While no formal cause of death has been established, these have confirmed that both Mary Jane and Henriett suffered multiple injuries. Further tests are being carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hardingsaid: "Today we have been able to confirm to Henriett's family that she is sadly one of the women found in the property at Vandome Close.

"They are of course devastated and we would ask for their privacy to be respected. MJ's family continue to try to come to terms with their loss and we have specialist officers supporting both families."

He added: "Now we know Henriett's identity, we would appeal for anyone with information about her and in particular her association with the address in Vandome Close where she was found to come forward.

"We understand she was last heard from in the summer of 2016 when she spoke to somebody she knew in Hungary on the phone; we need to establish if that was the last known contact with Henriett and I would ask anyone who heard from her after that time to contact my team.

"We also continue to also ask for help to piece together the last movements of MJ's life. We need to build up a full picture of both of these women's lives, whether they knew each other, who they associated with and what they were doing in and around Vandome Close and the Canning Town area.

"The way in which they died is truly shocking and our heart goes out to these women's friends and families."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4205, via @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

