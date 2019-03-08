Search

Manor Park killing: Police hunting three men over ‘gun and knife’ attack

PUBLISHED: 11:49 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 09 April 2019

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with gunshot and stab injuries in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found with gunshot and stab injuries in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Police are hunting three men they believe were involved in a fatal stabbing and shooting in Manor Park.

Officers have launched a murder investigation after the 22-year-old was found with gunshot and knife wounds in Church Road last night (Monday), shortly before 9.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and while he has not yet been formally identified, his next of kin have been informed.

Detectives have been carrying out enquiries in the area and Det Insp Alison Cole said: “At this early stage we believe that the victim was approached by three males who inflicted the injuries and fled in the direction of Browning Road.

“A number of people have already spoken with officers and I am grateful for the information they have provided, but there are still pieces of the puzzle surrounding this murder that are missing.”

She added: “If you were in the area at the time of the incident and saw or heard anything relating to this senseless loss of life please contact police immediately.

“Did you see the incident take place? Did you see a suspicious vehicle in the area around the time the attack took place?”

Anyone with information is asked to call Newham police on 101 quoting CAD7566/8APR or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made.

A Section 60 stop and search order is in place across the whole borough until 1.30pm today.

