Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 January 2019

Archant

A crowd had to be dispersed after a teenage boy was stabbed on Saturday night.

Police were called to Cruikshank Road in Maryland at 10.19pm after receiving reports of a fight.

When officers arrived they found the 16-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

A Met spokeswoman said: “He was taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.”

The Met was given permission to impose a dispersal zone in the area with crowds told to move on due to police concerns over more trouble.

The Met spokeswoman said: “There have been no reports of any further incidents and no arrests. The crime scene has now been closed.”

