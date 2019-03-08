Search

Custom House deaths: Police continue to search homes

PUBLISHED: 14:09 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 02 May 2019

Police are continuing to search two homes in Newham following the discovery of two bodies in a freezer.

Officers, including specialist forensic teams, have been seen going in and out of a block of flats in Vandome Close, Custom Housewhere the bodies were found on Friday last week.

They have also been searching a house in Monk Drive, Canning Town, as well as another property in west London.

Officers have said that it could take some time to identify who the two women are. Post mortem examinations are scheduled to begin tomorrow (Friday).

Det Chief Insp Simon Harding, who is leading the investigation, has called on anyone who visited the Vandome Close flat in the past year or has information about those who frequented it to get in touch with the incident room on 020 8721 4205, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

