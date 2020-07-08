Search

Advanced search

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

PUBLISHED: 17:42 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 08 July 2020

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have arrested 21 people in relation to drugs offences after a series of dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest.

The warrants carried out this morning (July 8) are the culmination of an eight-month investigation into drug supply, anti-social behaviour and violent crime in and around Stratford Park, which was launched following complaints from the local community.

Twenty men and one woman, whose ages range from 16 to 39, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs. They have been taken into custody.

You may also want to watch:

A stolen vehicle and imitation firearm were also seized.

The operations involved Newham and Waltham Forest local officers as well as the Territorial Support Group (TSG).

Det Insp Iain Wallace, who led the operation, said: “We know that drug supply is linked to a high proportion of violence we see across Newham, which is why operations like this which seek to bring those responsible to justice is paramount.

“This long-term operation was launched as a direct result of local community concerns around drug dealing and violent crime in Stratford Park - we will not tolerate any criminality which causes misery to many who live here.

“I hope the arrests we have made today highlight our unwavering dedication to driving down violence, drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour, and reassures the community that we are absolutely committed to working with them and making the areas in which they live safer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Latest from the Newham Recorder

A case of what might have been for my Beagles triple jumping hero uncle Ray!

Ray Power in triple jump action

Match preview: West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

Patel hopes to prove his worth in Essex middle order

Rishi Patel in batting action for Essex against Yorkshire (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient defender Ekpiteta departs for Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta and Theo Robinson battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham United not expected to rotate squad for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Newcastle United's Joelinton (behind) battle for the ball