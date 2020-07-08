Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Police have arrested 21 people in relation to drugs offences after a series of dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest.

The warrants carried out this morning (July 8) are the culmination of an eight-month investigation into drug supply, anti-social behaviour and violent crime in and around Stratford Park, which was launched following complaints from the local community.

Twenty men and one woman, whose ages range from 16 to 39, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and class B drugs. They have been taken into custody.

A stolen vehicle and imitation firearm were also seized.

The operations involved Newham and Waltham Forest local officers as well as the Territorial Support Group (TSG).

Det Insp Iain Wallace, who led the operation, said: “We know that drug supply is linked to a high proportion of violence we see across Newham, which is why operations like this which seek to bring those responsible to justice is paramount.

“This long-term operation was launched as a direct result of local community concerns around drug dealing and violent crime in Stratford Park - we will not tolerate any criminality which causes misery to many who live here.

“I hope the arrests we have made today highlight our unwavering dedication to driving down violence, drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour, and reassures the community that we are absolutely committed to working with them and making the areas in which they live safer.”